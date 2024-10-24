UPDATE: Demolition ordered after apartment building catches fire in Dayton

DAYTON — UPDATE:
A demolition has been ordered after a vacant apartment building caught fire in Dayton on Thursday.
Around 1 p.m. Dayton fire crews were called to a vacant 2-story apartment building in the 1900 block of Riverside Drive for reports of heavy smoke and flames.
At this point, no injuries have been reported.
INITIAL REPORT:
A house fire in Dayton sent plumes of smoke into the air Thursday.
Our iWitness7 viewers reported plumes of smoke visible from I-75 near US-35 around 1 p.m.
Initial reports indicate a house fire was reported in the 1900 block of Riverside Drive.
