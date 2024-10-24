UPDATE: Demolition ordered after apartment building catches fire in Dayton

DAYTON — UPDATE:

A demolition has been ordered after a vacant apartment building caught fire in Dayton on Thursday.

Around 1 p.m. Dayton fire crews were called to a vacant 2-story apartment building in the 1900 block of Riverside Drive for reports of heavy smoke and flames.

At this point, no injuries have been reported.

no injuries have been reported.

INITIAL REPORT:

A house fire in Dayton sent plumes of smoke into the air Thursday.

Our iWitness7 viewers reported plumes of smoke visible from I-75 near US-35 around 1 p.m.

Initial reports indicate a house fire was reported in the 1900 block of Riverside Drive.

