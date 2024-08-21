Small plane makes ‘controlled landing’ on Miami County road

MIAMI COUNTY — A plane made a “controlled landing” on a Miami County road Wednesday afternoon.

The small, single-engine plane was forced to make a controlled landing around 3 p.m. on Loy Road, just south of Fletcher, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Only one person was aboard the plane at the time of the landing.

No injuries were reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been contacted to help investigate what caused the controlled landing.

