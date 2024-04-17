Slight risk for severe weather today; Chance of damaging winds, hail, isolated tornado

MIAMI VALLEY — There is a risk of severe weather in the Miami Valley today, but the atmosphere has to meet some conditions for that to happen.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz continues to track this system. She will break down those conditions and the latest on what we are tracking LIVE starting at 4:25 a.m. on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

Severe weather outlook Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Today, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the entire Miami Valley under a slight risk for severe weather, a level two of five.

We will have the chance for severe storms if our atmosphere can recover from morning showers and storms, according to Ritz.

We need dry time with some sunshine to fuel our atmosphere once again.

At this time, the likelihood of this is very low, Ritz says.

Storm threats today Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

If our severe weather risk does materialize, all hazards are possible.

Damaging winds, hail, and even an isolated tornado or two are possible between 2 p.m.-8 p.m., according to Ritz.

If the morning showers and clouds linger, it will go a long way toward squashing any severe risk this afternoon.

