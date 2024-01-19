Slick conditions lead to several morning crashes across region

MIAMI TWP. — Snowy conditions led to several crashes on the freeway Friday morning.

A semi was damaged after it jackknifed while traveling on Southbound Interstate 75 to I-675 Friday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and Miami Valley Fire District medics were dispatched just before 3:55 a.m. on initial reports of a semi-crash on the ramp from SB I-75 to I-675.

ODOT cameras showed that troopers blocked the ramp for several hours before it reopened.

The Miami Valley Fire District posted photos on its social media page and the semi suffered front-end damage.

No injuries were reported.

A semi also jackknifed on Southbound Interstate 75 at State Route 571 Friday morning.

News Center 7 took photos from the scene. It shows that a semi jackknifed off the right side of the road.

ODOT’s Mandi Dillon told News Center 7′s Letitia Perry on a special extended edition of News Center 7 Daybreak that the bridges, ramps, and overpasses were freezing up on ODOT crews.

