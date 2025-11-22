Skyline Chili brings Mac & Cheese Way back for limited time

CINCINNATI — Skyline Chili is bringing back a fan favorite.
Skyline announced on social media that it would bring back the Mac & Cheese Way for a limited time.
“We heard your cravings loud and clear. Mac & Cheese Way is back!” the company said on social media.
The Mac & Cheese way includes white cheddar Cavatappi Mac and Cheese, topped with either the original Skyline Chili or Chicken Chili, according to the Skyline website.
The Mac & Cheese Way is available at participating locations while supplies last.
We heard your cravings loud and clear. Mac & Cheese Way is back! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/1mJ6hEwJtV— Skyline Chili (@Skyline_Chili) November 21, 2025
