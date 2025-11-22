Driver hospitalized after vehicle crashes into Darke County creek

DARKE COUNTY — A driver was hospitalized after their vehicle crashed into a creek in Darke County on Thursday evening.

Around 5:29 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 4000 block of Arcanum Bears Mill Road on reports of a single vehicle crash.

The preliminary investigation indicated that a blue Volkswagen was traveling south on Arcanum Bears Mill Road.

The driver of the Volkswagen, 73-year-old Edwin Knaff of Alexandria, lost control of the vehicle and drove off the roadway, striking a ditch before coming to rest in a creek.

Knaff was able to get out of the vehicle with the help of first responders.

He was transported to Wayne Healthcare with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

