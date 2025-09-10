Sidney hotel damaged in morning fire

SIDNEY — A fire broke out at the Quality Inn in Sidney, Ohio, early on September 10, 2025, prompting a swift response from the Sidney Department of Fire & Emergency Services.

The fire was reported at approximately 6:48 a.m., and upon arrival, fire crews observed smoke and flames emanating from a second-floor window in the hotel’s southwest wing. Thanks to the building’s sprinkler system, the fire was contained to a single room and was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

Sidney Police officers assisted with the evacuation of the hotel, ensuring that all occupants were safely removed from the premises. A thorough search confirmed that no one remained inside the building.

There were no reported injuries to hotel guests or staff, or fire personnel, and the estimated property loss is approximately $60,000.The cause of the fire remains undetermined and is currently under investigation.

Additional support was provided by off-duty personnel and neighboring fire departments, including Ft. Loramie, Houston, Port Jefferson, and Kettlersville Fire Departments.

During the incident, Piqua Medic, Anna Rescue, and Sidney Medic 1 responded to an additional medical call, and the Salvation Army was placed on standby.

The Sidney Police Department also played a crucial role in managing the evacuation and maintaining crowd control at the scene.

The swift response and effective containment by the Sidney Department of Fire & Emergency Services prevented further damage and ensured the safety of all hotel occupants. The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

