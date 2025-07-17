‘Should have never happened;’ State lawmakers working to get answers on 7-year-old boy’s death

DAYTON — Miami Valley lawmakers are taking action after hearing about the death of 7-year-old Hershall Creachbaum.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The I-Team’s lead investigator, John Bedell, spoke to two local lawmakers about the case. They discuss steps toward getting answers tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00.

Creachbaum’s remains were found less than half a mile from his mother, Ashley Johnson’s home on Xenia Avenue on Saturday.

TRENDING STORIES:

He had been reported missing earlier that day by his mother’s boyfriend, Michael Kendrick. Police later revealed he had been dead for “several weeks” before his remains were found.

Kendrick admitted to dumping Creachbaum’s body.

Both Johnson and Kendrick are now facing charges stemming from his death.

The case has gotten the attention of state lawmakers in the Miami Valley.

“The community mourns with this family. It is so unfortunate,” State Senator Willis Blackshear, Jr. (D-Dayton) said. “This is something that should have never happened.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group