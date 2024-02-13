‘Still in shock;’ Mom of 3 killed, husband charged with murder; Family calls for life behind bars

KETTERING — Eight months after the shooting death of a Kettering woman, a mother is still blaming herself.

On June 6, 2023, Kettering police found 28-year-old Sierra Still dead inside her home. She had been shot multiple times, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Police discovered Sierra after Taveon Glenn turned himself in to Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and told them that he did something to his wife and that she may be injured.

On Monday, Feb. 12, Glenn was indicted on two counts of murder, one count of felonious assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of felonious assault causing serious physical harm.

Tina said she was planning to help Sierra leave Glenn the day she was killed.

“They were fighting and he laid a bullet on the table and said this is the only way you’re getting out of this marriage,” Tina said.

