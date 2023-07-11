Body cam footage shows moments Kettering man accused of shooting, killing wife turns self in

KETTERING — Newly released video shows a Kettering man surrendering to deputies after a deadly shooting.

The nearly 40-minute body-worn camera captured when Taveon Glenn showed up at the Montgomery County Jail with two family members.

Deputies asked Glenn why he was there and he said he had been in a domestic incident with his wife Sierra Still and she was hurt inside their home.

Deputies said Glenn then confessed to shooting Still.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Kettering man accused of shooting, killing wife makes first court appearance

When police got to the home they found Still’s body.

Glenn is now facing murder and felonious assault charges.

He is currently booked in Montgomery County Jail.









