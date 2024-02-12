Mother of 3 shot multiple times inside her Kettering home; Husband now charged with murder

KETTERING — A man was indicted Monday for the shooting death of his wife inside of their Kettering home.

Taveon Glenn, 27, was indicted for two counts of murder, one count of felonious assault with a deadly weapon and one count of felonious assault causing serious physical harm.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Kettering man accused of shooting, killing wife makes first court appearance

On Tuesday, June 6, 2023, Kettering police were notified by deputies that Glenn had arrived at the jail and stated that he did something to his wife and that she may be injured.

Upon arrival, Kettering officers entered the home in the 2500 block of California Avenue where they found 28‐year‐old Sierra Still who had been shot multiple times.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Body cam footage shows moments Kettering man accused of shooting, killing wife turns self in

The investigation determined that Glenn and Still had argued before he fatally shot her.

Glenn took two of their three children to his parents and then went to the Montgomery County Jail to turn himself in.

He is currently in custody at the Montgomery County Jail and is being held on a $1,000,000 cash bond.

Glenn, Taveon Antonio (05/17/1996) Glenn, Taveon Antonio (05/17/1996) - Held in custody of Montgomery County Jail with booking number 23-007988 on 06/09/2023 at 11:42 AM. Unclassified Felony - Murder (Pending); Second Degree Felony - Felonious Assault (Pending); Second Degree Felony - Felonious Assault (Pending); Unknown - Victim/Witness Notification (Pending); (Montgomery County Jail)





©2023 Cox Media Group