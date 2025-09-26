Shooting reported in downtown Dayton; police investigating

DAYTON — A shooting has been reported in downtown Dayton.

The shooting was reported shortly after 9 a.m. on S. Jefferson Street, between E. Third and E. Fourth streets, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Images from the scene showed that police had crime scene tape up around a parking lot on S. Jefferson Street.

Shortly after the shooting was reported, a gunshot victim arrived at Miami Valley Hospital, a dispatch supervisor confirmed.

We’re working to learn if that victim was involved in the shooting downtown.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

