Shooting near Dayton bar results in arrest

DAYTON — Officers responded to a reported shooting near a Dayton bar early Wednesday morning.
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As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton police were called to the 800 block of Watervliet near Belmont Billiards around 1 a.m.
Officers determined that a 23-year-old man had threatened a 24-year-old.
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The 24-year-old fired one shot in a downward direction, without meaning to hit the 23-year-old, according to Lt. Eric Sheldon with DPD.
The 23-year-old had a non-life-threatening injury.
After an investigation, the 23-year-old was arrested and booked into jail on an aggravated menacing charge.
He also had a warrant.
Police did not identify the man arrested.
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