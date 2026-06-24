Shooting near Dayton bar results in arrest

DAYTON — Officers responded to a reported shooting near a Dayton bar early Wednesday morning.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton police were called to the 800 block of Watervliet near Belmont Billiards around 1 a.m.

Officers determined that a 23-year-old man had threatened a 24-year-old.

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The 24-year-old fired one shot in a downward direction, without meaning to hit the 23-year-old, according to Lt. Eric Sheldon with DPD.

The 23-year-old had a non-life-threatening injury.

After an investigation, the 23-year-old was arrested and booked into jail on an aggravated menacing charge.

He also had a warrant.

Police did not identify the man arrested.

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