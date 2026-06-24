Fourth rabid bat found in area county this month

BUTLER COUNTY — A fourth bat has tested positive for rabies in Butler County this month.
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This bat was found in West Chester and was submitted for testing after exposure involving a family pet.
At this time, the Butler County General Health District has not identified evidence of an unusual rabies outbreak.
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Rabies affects the nervous system in mammals, including humans.
The Ohio Department of Health recommends the following steps to reduce the risk of rabies exposure:
- Avoid contact with wild animals, sick or injured animals, and animals you do not know.
- Keep pet vaccinations current and do not allow pets to roam freely.
- Eliminate food sources and potential nesting or hiding areas for wildlife around your home.
- Do not feed wildlife. If pets are fed outdoors, bring food inside at night or keep it covered.
- Bat-proof homes by sealing openings larger than one-quarter inch.
- Contact your healthcare provider and local health department if an animal bites you or if a bat is found in a room where someone was sleeping.
- Contact your veterinarian if your pet has contact with or fights a wild animal.
Those with questions about rabies exposure are asked to contact the Environmental Health Division at 513-863-1770.
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