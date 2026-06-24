Ohio city discontinues police robot program after failing to meet operational needs

DUBLIN, Ohio — A central Ohio city has ended its use of autonomous robots in its police department.

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A spokesperson for the City of Dublin told our news partners at WBNS that DubBot, the first robot used in the city’s autonomous robot pilot program, was taken out of service last month after failing to meet the city’s operational needs.

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While the contract for the program cost the city just over $128,000 for two robots, the city only ended up deploying one. The city expects to be reimbursed around $60,000 for the one that was not able to be deployed, WBNS reported.

DubBot, which featured a 360-degree camera and two-way communication, was first stationed at a parking garage in the city in July 2025.

The city’s spokesperson told WBNS that it didn’t identify any criminal incidents, tickets, or contribute to any arrests during its tenure.

The robot has since been returned to Knightscope, a California robotics company.

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