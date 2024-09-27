Shooting in Greenville leaves 1 wounded; Residents told to stay inside as police continue search

GREENVILLE, Darke County — UPDATE @ 9:30 p.m.: Residents in Greenville’s south end are being asked to remain in their homes as police continue their search for a suspect in a shooting tonight on Martin Street that left a woman wounded.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson is covering this breaking news. He’ll have more details on News Center 7 at 11:00.

The victim, believed to be a woman, suffered a stomach wound. Her condition is unknown.

Police were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Martin Street in Greenville, on the report of a shooting, about 8:30 p.m., according to Greenville Police Dispatch.

According to dispatch, police are looking for a male suspect who is believed to have left the residence out the back door.

Care Flight has been requested.

Police, in a social media post, has asked Greenville residents in the city’s south end to remain in their homes while the search for the suspect continues. The suspect, believed to be shirtless, was last seen wearing khaki shorts, police said:

Greenville Suspect Search (Greenville Police Department Facebook Post)

We have reached out to the city’s police chief for more information. We will provide updates as we learn more.

