Murder-suicide investigated as possible cause of ‘intentional act’ that killed 2 in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — A woman who worked at the Dayton Correctional Institution and died in a car crash last Tuesday around 3 p.m. is now likely a victim of a crime.

Trotwood Police Department told News Center 7 that the two-car crash on Olive Road was intentional, and the two victims found at the scene had been shot.

A 9-1-1 call told Trotwood police that she saw two cars go off the road and into a ditch just north of Hoover on Olive Road.

“Uh yeah, they’re bad. There’s a guy out of his car, I think he tried to help the other one,” the caller told the 9-1-1 dispatch when they asked if anyone was injured.

The call had dispatchers send several Trotwood Police Officers to the scene of the crash, but the caller reported changing circumstances.

“I think he tried to get out of the vehicle and help this other person and fell,” the caller said.

The caller spotted everything in her rearview mirror and then turned around to try to help.

“I don’t know if she’s dead sir, I honestly don’t,” the caller said.

Both 44-year-old Crystal Lugo and 38-year-old Antonio Heard did not survive, but social media posts the following day claimed that Lugo was a victim of a crime.

Shortly after, Trotwood police announced that it did appear the entire event was “an intentional act.”

Police said Lugo and Heard were discovered to have gunshot injuries, and that they knew each other. They claim this might have been a domestic dispute.

On Monday, August 28, Trotwood police confirmed that the shooting came after the car crash.

Investigators also confirmed that they are looking into the possibility of a potential murder-suicide.

“Our hearts go out to Ms. Lugo’s family, friends, and co-workers during this difficult time,” a spokesperson from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction said.

The department will host a memorial in honor of Lugo, for the staff and the incarcerated population in September.

The Trotwood police are continuing to gather information about the case, however, since both people involved are dead, they don’t believe they will present it for review.

