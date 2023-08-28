State And Regional

Ohio Task Force 1 activated in preparation of strengthening Tropical Storm Idalia

By WHIO Staff

Ohio Task Force One departs for Florida They will be staging ahead of the storm and prepared to assist as necessary.

By WHIO Staff

VANDALIA — As Tropical Storm Idalia moves into Florida’s Gulf Coast, Ohio Task Force 1 has been activated, according to the task force’s public information officer.

A 47-person Type III team, which includes two canines and a full equipment cache will be departing from Vandalia at 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

The team’s leader for the mission will be Jim O’Connor and they will be staging ahead of the storm and prepared to assist as necessary, the officer said.

As of Monday morning, Idalia’s winds are up to 65 miles per hour, but they are expected to strengthen. The storm has been forecasted to become a category 3 hurricane before making landfall along Flordia’s Gulf Coast Wednesday morning.

According to Evan Schumann, Program Manager of OH-TF1, Tennessee Task Force 1 is also activated as a Type III team.

