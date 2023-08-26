Ohio Task Force 1 members, K-9s returning home from Maui

VANDALIA — The members of Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1) who were previously deployed to Hawaii in the wake of the deadly wildfires will be making their way back home.

The three human remains detection dogs and their handlers are expected to arrive home tomorrow morning after being activated on Aug. 15.

The K-9s and their handlers went to Maui after the devastating wildfires, which left 115 dead and nearly 400 unaccounted for.

OH-TF1 members left for Maui on Aug. 16 and started their work the next day, working frequently with Urban Search and Rescue teams to search residential and commercial buildings, as well as vehicles.

News Center 7 was there as the K-9s and their handlers were deployed. It was there that one handler said while their job can be dangerous, it’s something everyone in the task force believes in.

“Our ability to bring that closure to families is what helps us to know that we’re doing good work,” Heather Ferguson said.

