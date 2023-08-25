Police: Deadly Trotwood crash being investigated as ‘intentional act’

TROTWOOD — A deadly crash in Trotwood is being investigated as an “intentional act,” according to police.

Police were dispatched to the area of Olive Road at Hoover Avenue in reference to a two-car crash around 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the Trotwood Police Department.

Both drivers involved in the crash were found to have gunshot wounds in addition to any crash injuries.

According to police, the two people involved knew each other. Both people have since died from their injuries.

The spokesperson says the crash is being investigated as an intentional act.

“This incident is being investigated as a domestic dispute that turned deadly and it is believed that there are no other persons involved in this incident,” the spokesperson said.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

