Sheriff’s office warns against email scam related to shipping packages

GREENE COUNTY — The Greene County Sheriff’s office is warning people of a scam regarding shipping packages.

There have been reports of mass e-mails going out regarding shipments not being delivered due to a lack of address or other information.

The scammers then try to get you to pay a small fee to get the package released and try to gather additional information that could make you vulnerable in the future.

The sheriff’s office is advising you to not click on any links or provide any personal information if you receive these emails. If you placed an order or are expecting a package, you can follow up directly with the company you ordered from.

“It’s always a red flag when you receive these types of unsolicited requests,” the Sherriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

"It's always a red flag when you receive these types of unsolicited requests," the Sherriff's office said in a Facebook post.





