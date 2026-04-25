Coroner, police respond to reports of deceased person in Trotwood neighborhood

TROTWOOD — Trotwood officers and the Montgomery County Coroner’s office are investigating a report of a deceased person early Saturday morning.
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Crews were dispatched to the 200 block of North Lansdowne Avenue around 4:30 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
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The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed that they are on scene assisting with the investigation.
News Center 7 has reached out to the Trotwood Police Department and the Montgomery County Coroner for more information.
We will continue to follow this story.
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