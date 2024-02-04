Officers, medics respond to two vehicle crash in Harrison Twp

HARRISON TWP — Officers and medics responded to a two-vehicle crash in Harrison Township early Sunday morning.

Harrison Township crews were dispatched around 1:58 a.m. on reports of a crash at West Hillcrest Ave and Hancock Ave.

>> ‘Extremely contagious;’ Public Health warns community after confirmed measles case

Upon arriving on the scene, crews found a two-vehicle crash. A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor told News Center 7 that there were injuries reported but no other preliminary details were immediately available.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.





©2024 Cox Media Group