Sheriff’s office warning of scammers, urging residents to ‘stay vigilant’

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office is warning residents of a rise in scams and urging them to stay vigilant.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office shared tips to help residents spot potential scams in a post on Facebook.

“Scammers are becoming more sophisticated, using phone calls, texts, and emails to try and steal your personal information,” the sheriff’s office said in the post. “It’s important to stay vigilant and know the signs to protect yourself.”

The sheriff’s office said that scammers often prey on older adults who may be less familiar with modern technology or more trusting of unsolicited offers.

They also said that younger people may be less cautious when it comes to sharing personal information online.

Here are some ways to spot a scam on the phone:

If you receive a call from an unknown number, especially one asking for personal information or money, be cautious.

Scammers often claim to be from government agencies or well-known companies (like the IRS, Social Security, or utility companies) and pressure you to act quickly.

Never give out personal information, like your Social Security number or bank account info, over the phone unless you’re absolutely sure who you’re speaking with.

If you receive a text message from an unknown number asking you to claim something or to click on a link or call them back, be wary.

Scammers may also use emails to get access to personal information. Here’s what to look out for:

Watch out for emails from unfamiliar senders, especially those with urgent messages asking for personal or financial information.

Look for spelling errors or awkward language - scammers often do not use proper grammar.

You should avoid responding to unsolicited calls or emails, and if you’re unsure if you are being scammed, hang up or delete the email and reach out to the company or agency directly through their official contact information.

The sheriff’s office urges residents to report suspicious calls or emails to the local authorities or the federal trade commission.

