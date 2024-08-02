Sheriff’s office warning residents of email scams targeting seniors

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a rise in email scams targeting seniors.

Several senior residents are receiving emails about their antivirus/computer protection running out, according to a Facebook post from the PCSO.

The emails include a link that when clicked directs the victim to call a phone number.

Once on the phone, the suspect walks the victim through making a “payment” through their bank account, and the suspect gains the bank account information.

The suspect will then fabricate a story about “accidentally” depositing several thousand dollars into the victim’s bank account.

They convince the victim to give the money back by releasing money to the suspect. The suspect then had the victim’s money.

The Sheriff’s Office urges residents to verify directly with any vendor they may use for these types of services.

