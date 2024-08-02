Busy road closed after minor train derailment in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Officers closed a busy road in Springfield after a minor train derailment early Friday.
Springfield police responded around 1:24 a.m. to N Bechtle Avenue and Perry Street after a minor train derailment.
Officers were asked by the Indiana & Ohio Railway (IORY) to post road-closed signs, a Springfield lieutenant told News Center 7.
They said the roadway would be back open later this morning.
News Center 7 has contacted IORY for information about the derailment.
We will update this story.
