Busy road closed after minor train derailment in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Officers closed a busy road in Springfield after a minor train derailment early Friday.

Springfield police responded around 1:24 a.m. to N Bechtle Avenue and Perry Street after a minor train derailment.

Officers were asked by the Indiana & Ohio Railway (IORY) to post road-closed signs, a Springfield lieutenant told News Center 7.

They said the roadway would be back open later this morning.

News Center 7 has contacted IORY for information about the derailment.

We will update this story.

