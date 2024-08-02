3 Ohio officers stabbed, suspect dead after standoff

COLUMBUS — Three officers were injured after being stabbed during a standoff in Columbus Thursday.

SWAT officers were called to Cherry Creek Parkway around 3:30 p.m., according to our news partners at WBNS.

During the standoff, multiple officers were stabbed and at least one SWAT officer fired shots at the suspect, killing them, according to Sgt. Joe Albert with the Columbus Division of Police.

The officers were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Details on what led up to the stabbing and shooting were not immediately released.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will investigate the incident.

