Sheriff’s office warning of phone call scams targeting community

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning of phone call scams targeting the community.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In the scams, callers posing as Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office employees in order to deceive residents into making large payments under false pretenses.

TRENDING STORIES:

In the scam calls, the callers tell residents they have failed to appear in court or have an urgent legal matter to address.

Victims are then threatened with arrest unless they make immediate payments through platforms like PayPal, Apple Pay, money orders, or other payment methods.

These scammers often use caller ID spoofing to make it appear as if the call if something from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

“These scammers can be extremely convincing,” Sheriff Rob Streck said. “They exploit fear and confusion to pressure people into compliance. Let me be clear: the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will never call residents to demand payment or threaten arrest for unpaid fines, warrants, or missed court dates.”

Streck also said that scammers have been using actual names of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office employees to make their schemes appear more legitimate.

“We want residents to know this is a deliberate tactic by these criminals to make their schemes more believable,” Streck said. “Always verify the authenticity of any call, and don’t hesitate to reach out to your local police department to report suspicious activity.”

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to remain vigilant as these scams target individuals from all walks of life and age groups.

If you or someone you know receives a call like this, report it to your local law enforcement.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



