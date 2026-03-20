Sheriff warns of jury duty scam calls in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A local sheriff is warning people about increasing phone scams across the region.

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Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck says that residents are receiving calls regarding missed jury duty and court appearances, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

Scammers pose as employees of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and claim that residents must pay immediate fines to avoid arrest.

The callers often use caller ID spoofing to make it appear as though the call originated directly from the sheriff’s office.

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In addition to spoofing phone numbers, scammers are using the real names of sheriff’s office employees to appear more legitimate, the spokesperson said.

They pressure victims to make payments through electronic methods, including PayPal, Apple Pay, money orders, and other digital platforms.

These tactics are intended to catch residents off guard and solicit funds before the victim can verify the claims.

“These calls are designed to create fear and pressure residents into acting quickly,” said

Sheriff Rob Streck. “The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will never contact you by

phone to demand payment or threaten arrest for missed jury duty or court matters.”

Residents are encouraged to be cautious of any unsolicited calls that request immediate payment or sensitive personal information.

The sheriff’s office suggests that people verify suspicious information through official sources before taking any action.

Officials also encourage residents to speak with neighbors, friends, and family members about these fraudulent tactics to help increase community awareness.

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