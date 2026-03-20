Officers, medics respond to crash in Fairborn neighborhood

FAIRBORN — Officers and medics responded to a crash in a Fairborn neighborhood early Friday morning.
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Fairborn Police were dispatched around 1:35 a.m. to the 400 block of W. Xenia Drive on a reported crash, according to Fairborn dispatchers.
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A viewer called our newsroom and said that a vehicle had crashed into a building.
News Center 7 has contacted the Fairborn Police Department to confirm if a vehicle hit a building.
We are also working to learn if anyone was injured and what caused the crash.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
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