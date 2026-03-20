1 dead after motorcycle crash in Greene County

FAIRBORN — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Fairborn on Thursday.

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The motorcycle crash happened in the 300 block of North Broad Street.

The motorcyclist was the only one invovled in the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Sgt. Joseph Walton with the Fairborn Police Department.

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During the crash, the motorcycle hit a pole, and AES crews evaluated the damage.

Walton said the road is expected to be closed for several more hours.

We will continue to follow this story.

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