Ex-police lieutenant arrested for second time since being released from probation

KETTERING — A former police lieutenant in Montgomery County is back in jail less than a week after he was last arrested.

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Jason Etter was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on Wednesday on suspicion of menacing by stalking, felonious assault, possessing criminal tools, and strangulation.

Etter had been out of jail on bond after being arrested on March 12.

He is facing misdeamoner charges of aggravated menacing and telecommunication harassment connected with that arrest.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, Etter was charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of a firearm while intoxicated and 16 counts of aggravated menacing in November 2024.

Investigators said he pointed a gun at a crowd that included children and threatened to kill people if they would not stop shooting off fireworks during a 4th of July party.

After taking a plea deal, eight counts of aggravated menacing were dismissed, and a judge suspended a six-month jail sentence and put him on probation for two years.

Montgomery County Municipal Court - Western Division records show that his probation was terminated on March 9.

Etter, who was a lieutenant at the Miami Township Police Department at the time, was fired by the department after the 2024 incident.

We are working to learn what incident led to the Etter’s most recent arrest.

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