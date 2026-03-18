Elderly couple hit by SUV while crossing the street in Cedarville

CEDARVILLE — A couple in their 80s was hurt after being hit by an SUV in Cedarville on Wednesday morning.

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The crash was reported on W. Xenia Avenue, near Main Street, shortly after 7 a.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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An initial investigation revealed that a 2004 Honda CR-V, driven by a 23-year-old Cedarville man, was going west on W. Xenia Avenue when it hit an 88-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman who were walking across the road.

Both the man and woman were taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the CR-V was not hurt in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

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