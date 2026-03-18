Can you help? Police looking for person accused of stealing from Walmart

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize them?

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The Beavercreek Police Department is looking for a person they say was involved in a misdemeanor theft incident at a local Walmart.

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The theft took place on March 14 at the Walmart located at 3360 Pentagon Blvd in Beavercreek.

If you recognize this person or have information on the incident, contact Officer Kowalski at 937-426-1225 ext 169 or kowalskij@beavercreekohio.gov.

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