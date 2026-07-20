Driver charged with OVI after crashing into Vandalia home

VANDALIA — A driver was charged with OVI after crashing into a Vandalia home last week.

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The crash happened in the 400 block of Bennert Drive around 7 p.m. on Friday, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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News Center 7 crews on scene saw a large hole in the corner of the home and bricks scattered on the ground.

According to a Vandalia Police Department crash report, a Chevrolet Equinox was driving around the curve from Bayonne Drive onto Bennert Drive.

The vehicle was unable to negotiate the curve and hit the curb in front of a house in the 400 block of Bennert Drive.

The vehicle then hit the north side of the house near the garage and fence to the backyard before coming to a rest next to the north side of the house.

The driver, a 46-year-old woman, admitted to driving under the influence of alcohol. She was charged with Reasonable Control and OVI, according to the crash report.

The driver was taken to Kettering Health Dayton with possible minor injuries.

We will continue to follow this story.

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