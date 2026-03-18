Numerous vehicles hit by bullets during shootout in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Bullets hit several vehicles during a shootout in a Dayton neighborhood on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers responded just before 4 p.m. on March 15 to the 5000 block of Northcrest Drive on a reported shooting, according to Dayton Police Lt. Eric Sheldon.

TRENDING STORIES:

Two men engaged in a shootout with each other, and bullets hit numerous vehicles.

Officers found a 33-year-old man hiding in the woods near the shooting location. He admitted to being part of the shootout. The man was also aware that he was prohibited from possessing a gun, Dayton Police said.

“The male has previous convictions for felonious assault and having weapons while under disability,” said Lt. Sheldon. “He is still on probation in regard to his 2023 conviction of having weapons while under disability.”

The second suspect ran from the scene but has been identified.

Witnesses told Dayton Police that this was not the first incident between the two men. No one was hit by gunfire.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office has accepted charges against the 33-year-old man, and the case will go directly to a grand jury, according to Dayton Police.

The incident remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group