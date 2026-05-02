26-year-old man dead after crash involving car, Vespa scooter

CINCINNATI — A 26-year-old man is dead after a crash involving a car and a Vespa scooter on Friday morning.

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Officers with the Cincinnati Police Department responded just before 10 a.m. Friday to the 3500 block of Erie Ave for a fatal crash, our news partners WCPO-9 TV reported.

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Police said a 26-year-old man was riding a Vespa scooter eastbound on Erie Avenue.

A person driving a Chevrolet Corvette westbound attempted to make a left turn in front of the Vespa and hit him, WCPO-9 TV reported

The man driving the Vespa was ejected, according to police, and struck the Corvette before coming to a stop in the road.

The man, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene, WCPO-9 TV reported

The other driver involved in the crash, an 80-year-old man, remained on scene and was not injured in the crash.

Cincinnati police told WCPO-9 TV that speed and impairment do not appear to be contributing factors in the crash at this time.

The crash remains under investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department.

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