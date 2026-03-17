18-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — An 18-year-old was hospitalized after a shooting in a Dayton neighborhood over the weekend.
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Dayton Police and medics responded around 7:05 p.m. to the 1500 block of Warner Avenue on a reported shooting, according to a previous News Center 7 report.
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Officers located a vehicle that witnesses left with the victim, an 18-year-old male, inside, according to police.
Officers stopped the vehicle and rendered first aid, including applying a tourniquet to the victim’s leg.
Medics transported the 18-year-old to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Dayton police told News Center 7 crews who were on scene on Sunday that they were still looking for a person of interest.
The shooting remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department.
We will continue following this story.
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