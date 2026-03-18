Police investigating shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Injuries were reported after a shooting in Dayton on Tuesday.
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Around 8:17 p.m., Dayton police responded to a shooting at Reist Avenue and Banker Street, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
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Information about injuries was not available at this time.
We have a News Center 7 crew on the scene and are working to learn more.
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