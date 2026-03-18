Local high school wins 25th straight wrestling state championship

ST. PARIS — A local high school is once again wrestling state champs.

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Graham Local Schools wrote in a social media post that they won their 25th straight wrestling state team championship.

Graham High School won the Division III team wrestling championship last weekend in Columbus.

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This marks their 27th overall state wrestling title.

“This historic victory continues Graham’s national-level dominance and gives the Falcons the longest active state championship streak in U.S. high school wrestling!” the school district said.

Graham High School scored 148.0 team points, according to Graham Local Schools.

Cooper Breslin, Jake Hoke, and Kyler Crooks won Division III wrestling championships.

Danny Hoke and Logan Souders finished as runners-up in their weight class.

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