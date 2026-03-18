Ohio ranks among top 5 fast food hotspot states, study shows

OHIO — New data reveals the fast food capitals of America, and Ohio is toward the top of the list.

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The study from Seating Masters, restaurant furniture experts, looked at the number of popular fast food restaurants in each state and compared it to the state population to see which ones have the most per 100,000 residents.

Ohio ranked fifth in the study, with 46.43 fast food establishments per 100,000 residents.

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West Virginia was the top-ranked state, with 49.04 fast food spots for every 100,000 residents.

Rounding out the rest of the top five were Kentucky, Kansas, and Mississippi.

“These findings highlight where the demand is much higher and that fast-food chains are seeing the highest return on investment in their stores,” Amy Hoffman, of Seating Masters, said.

The study included fast food chains, such as Chick-fil-A, McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell.

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