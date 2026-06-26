Home explosion damages 36 houses in Ohio neighborhood; 2 injured

SUMMIT COUNTY — A home exploded in northeast Ohio on Thursday, destroying three homes and damaging nearly 40 more.

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The explosion was at a home on Hiram Lane in Twinsburg Township. It destroyed that house and two neighboring homes, according to WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland.

Firefighters were initially called out Thursday afternoon due to a smell of gas. The explosion occurred within two minutes of crews arriving on the scene.

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No one was home at the house that exploded when it happened.

The blast sent debris throughout the neighborhood. It even blew one man out of his chair, but he was not hurt.

Two people were taken to nearby hospitals, one of which was for injuries from the blast. WOIO reported the other was for medical treatment. Both have since been released.

The gas leak was caused by a contractor drilling, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Enbridge Gas Ohio told WOIO that the gas has since been shut off to the neighborhood and is working to repair the pipeline. It’s currently unknown when gas will be turned back on.

Twinsburg Fire Chief Earl Wilson has asked residents and the public to avoid the area over the coming days as the investigation continues.

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