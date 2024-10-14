Sheriff calls deputies for help after fast food restaurant messes up his order

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff is facing criticism after body camera video shows him asking his deputies to help him handle a wrong fast food order.

Body camera footage obtained by our news partners at WSB-TV shows deputies running lights and sirens to a Burger King in Cobb County, Georgia.

In the videos, the deputies approach Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens, Sr. in his truck parked in the parking lot.

He tells one of them, “Hey, do me a favor. I need to get, all I need is the owner name of whoever owns this (expletive) facility or the manager.”

The deputies listen as he said, “I don’t need no (expletive) money back no more. I just need to find out who owns this place so I can do an official complaint.”

The deputies do not ask why the sheriff was unable to get the information himself, WSB reports.

The deputies approached the restaurant doors, but the employees had locked themselves inside. Eventually, they open the doors for the three deputies.

Once a deputy has the name of the manager and the company that owns the Burger King location, he brings it out to the sheriff.

The sheriff called it a business dispute that any citizen can make.

“I was not in my uniform, and at no point in my interaction with the staff did I identify myself as a member of the law enforcement community. At no point did I indicate my position, nor did I ask the responders to do anything that they would not, had not, or have not done for anyone else who makes a business dispute call,” Owens said.

