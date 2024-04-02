Shelter available in Logan County today due to possible severe storms

LOGAN COUNTY — An emergency shelter will be open for families in Logan County due to possible severe weather today.

>>Severe weather possible today; Flood watch for entire region through tonight

The Logan County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) announced on social media Monday night that shelter will be available for those affected by last month’s EF-3 tornado.

“For our families in the Indian Lake area, a Red Cross shelter is open at the Galilee Lutheran Church, in Russells Point,” they said in a statement. “Indian Lake Community Church has announced they will open their basement for sheltering with more details to follow.

The Galilee Lutheran Church is located at the 300 block of Lincoln Boulevard in Russells Point.

Indian Lake Community Church is located at 120 Orchard Island Road.

>>Chance of severe weather through tonight; Heavy rain, damaging winds, tornadoes possible

The Logan County EMA said thunderstorms may be strong to severe today and could include damaging winds, large hail, and the potential for multiple tornadoes, some strong or intense.

The EMA is encouraging people to start planning for where to take shelter.

“If at home, shelter in the basement or in a bathroom or closet in the middle of the house away from windows,” they said. “If in a mobile home, please seek shelter with family or friends in a more sturdy structure.”

Our Storm Center 7 team of meteorologists is tracking this system and will have updates throughout the day.

©2024 Cox Media Group