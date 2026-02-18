‘She’ll certainly be missed;’ City leaders honor mother, coach killed during apparent home invasion

TIPP CITY — Tipp City leaders had a moment of silence to honor a woman who was killed in her home on Monday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson attended the city council meeting Tuesday night, where they talked about the victim’s impact on their community. She will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Flynn was killed in an apparent home invasion on Cunningham Court.

TRENDING STORIES:

Her husband and two children were also in the house on Cunningham Court early Monday morning; however, they weren’t hurt.

Council member Phil Cox said in bigger towns and communities, a situation like this may just be statistics. But in Tipp City, this shocked so many people.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Investigation continues after coach, former teacher killed during apparent home invasion

After a moment of silence, a pastor prayed for Flynn and the community that loved her.

“Lord, as this city just aches and mourns, we just acknowledge that we need you more than ever,” the pastor said.

Flynn and her family are well known in Tipp City.

Council President Ryan Liddy said she was his daughter’s volleyball coach. He described her as caring, compassionate, and supportive.

“She exemplified those characteristics,” Liddy said. “She was the type that had the spirit to make Tipp City a vibrant community, and a community that all of us enjoy living in.”

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group