I-TEAM: Former crossing guard hit by car reacts to proposed bill with harsher penalties

MIAMI VALLEY — A woman who was working as a crossing guard in the Miami Valley was badly injured after a car hit her.

She shared her story with News Center 7’s I-Team, hoping it would prompt change. Today, she learned it has.

“I am absolutely ecstatic to see it happen,” Becky Evans, of Franklin, said.

News Center 7’s John Bedell spent part of his day at the statehouse, where his investigation prompted change aimed at better protecting crossing guards and kids. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

Evans was one of the hundreds of people News Center 7’s I-Team found who were seriously hurt or even killed in crosswalks on the job.

Many of them said they felt disregarded.

On Tuesday, News Center 7’s John Bedell talked to Miami Valley state lawmakers about a new bill.

State representatives Tom Young and Andrew White have told the I-Team they drafted the bill in direct response to an I-Team Investigation done in partnership with our sister stations around the country and the Associated Press.

The bill would toughen criminal penalties for people who do not obey a school cross guard’s traffic order.

It would also increase consequences in court for harassing, intimidating, or interfering with a crossing guard while they’re performing their official duties.

“I’m thrilled that somebody, especially with you putting the show out there, the story out there, and then they actually seen it and they wanted to do something about it, I’m thrilled,” Evans said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

