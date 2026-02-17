Cruiser cam shows high-speed chase leading up to deadly crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — New cruiser camera video shows the moments a high-speed chase turned into a deadly crash in Darke County Monday night.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, a two-car crash occurred at the intersection of State Route 47 and Ansonia-Hunchbarger Road around 8:30 p.m.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol initial investigation found that a 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Velar, driven by 33-year-old Tarsem Singh, of Union City, was going west on SR 47 while being chased by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

On scene Monday night, News Center 7 learned that a deputy observed the SUV going at a high rate of speed and was trying to catch up with it.

The deputy chased the SUV for five miles with speeds reaching 124 mph, according to a Darke County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Cruiser camera video shows the deputy chasing the Land Rover, until it goes over the center line and hits an oncoming car.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, the oncoming 2016 Jeep Cherokee was driven by a 35-year-old Union City, Indiana, woman.

After hitting the Jeep, the Land Rover went off the left side of the road, overturned, and finally stopped back in the roadway.

The cruiser camera video shows the crash, but it’s hard to see how many times the car rolled over due to the darkness.

Ashlee Holmes, 17, was a passenger in the Land Rover. She was ejected from the SUV and died from her injuries at the scene.

Singh was flown to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Jeep was transported to Reid Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

