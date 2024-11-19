Sheetz drops price of select gas ahead of Thanksgiving travel

SPRINGFIELD — Sheetz is cutting the price of select unleaded gas ahead of Thanksgiving travel this year.

News Center 7′s Amber Jenkins spoke to people who are excited to save money this holiday season. Hear from them LIVE On News Center 7 at 5:30.

The gas station announced it has cut the price of unleaded 88 gas by 40 cents per gallon starting today, Nov. 19.

The promotion will last through the end of November.

We will continue to update this story.

