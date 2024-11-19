Sheetz drops price of select gas ahead of Thanksgiving travel

SPRINGFIELD — Sheetz is cutting the price of select unleaded gas ahead of Thanksgiving travel this year.
The gas station announced it has cut the price of unleaded 88 gas by 40 cents per gallon starting today, Nov. 19.
The promotion will last through the end of November.
