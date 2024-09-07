Shake Shack closing underperforming Ohio location

COLUMBUS — A popular, nationwide chain is shutting down one of its Ohio locations.

Shake Shack is set to close its restaurant on Polaris Parkway in Columbus by Sept. 25.

“After careful consideration, we’ve made the tough decision to close a small group of Shacks due to various factors, including underperformance.” Shake Shack CEO, Rob Lynch told News Center 7.

The closure comes as the chain plans to open 40 new company-owned and 40 more licensed locations this year.

“We remain focused on supporting our team members through this transition and look forward to continuing our growth, opening many more locations across the country,” Lynch said.

The chain still has three other locations in Columbus, as well as locations in Cleveland, Liberty Twp., Westlake, and Orange Village.

