Severe weather siren not working properly in Washington Twp.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A Washington Township tornado siren is not functioning properly, according to a social media post from the township.

During the monthly tests on Monday, the township found that the siren near Schoolhouse Park on Nutt Road wasn’t working.

According to the post, Federal Field Services was notified and will work to repair the siren.

Washington Township residents who live in this area should prepare to receive severe weather notifications through a weather radio, the National Weather Service, local radar and CodeRed alerts.

